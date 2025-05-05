$41.710.11
Musk said that he and Trump agree "in 80% of cases"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2768 views

Elon Musk said that he and Donald Trump agree on 80% of issues. Musk added that he and Trump agree on "getting rid of waste and fraud in government."

Musk said that he and Trump agree "in 80% of cases"

In a recent interview, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is a senior advisor to US President Donald Trump, said that they agree on 80% of issues. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Hill.

Details

This Saturday on Fox News' "My View with Lara Trump," the president's daughter-in-law asked Musk to reflect on his relationship with the leader of the United States.

I really consider the president a friend. I think he considers me a friend, and, you know, we get along very well. I think that probably if you asked us both the same questions in two different rooms, in 80% of cases we would get the same answer  

Musk replied.

He added that this does not mean that they always agree, but it happens quite often. In particular, Musk emphasized that he and Trump agree on "getting rid of waste and fraud in government and ensuring the rule of law."

Additionally

Musk's special government status expires on May 30. At the end of last month, he told Tesla investors that he plans to reduce the amount of time he spends heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to devote more time to his other companies.

According to the publication, last week he told reporters that he plans to reduce his work on DOGE to 1-2 days a week.

When Musk was asked on Wednesday whether this system would eventually cease to exist, he replied that it was "at the discretion of the president."

The publication also reports that Trump "invited Musk to stay in the White House for as long as he wants" and added that "at some point he will want to return home to his cars."

However, there was a clear difference of opinion between the President and Musk on the new tariffs. Musk said he hoped the US and Europe would eventually move to a "zero tariff situation", while Trump has long supported a more protectionist approach to trade policy, the publication said.

Elon Musk: DOGE cost reduction initiative not successful yet, but there is more to come 01.05.25, 14:13 • 12903 views

Alona Utkina

