Elon Musk: DOGE cost reduction initiative not successful yet, but there is more to come

American businessman, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Elon Musk said that the initiative to reduce inefficient and costly US federal spending is currently unsuccessful. This was reported by Axios, UNN reports.

Details

At the same time, the initiative may last for the next four years of Donald Trump's presidency. According to Musk, he will be able to control budget cuts until the end of 2028, instead of 2026 as previously planned.

There is still a lot of work to be done. It's quite difficult... It's like: how much pain are the Cabinet and Congress willing to endure? It is possible. But it requires resolving many complaints Musk said.

He added that he believes DOGE could eventually reach $1 trillion in savings.

Musk also stated that he does not always like the job of DOGE chief. He mentioned the burning of Tesla electric vehicles, which took place not only in the United States, but also in other countries around the world - it was a reaction to Trump's "trade wars."

Being under constant attack is not very fun. Seeing cars burn is not fun said Musk.

Recall

The Tesla Board of Directors is actively looking for a successor to Elon Musk, discussing it with him and involving recruiting agencies. In addition, the issue of adding an independent director to the board is being considered.