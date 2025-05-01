$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions
12:24 PM • 11228 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
11:10 AM • 30069 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 44844 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 55785 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 208140 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 130363 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 155878 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 222666 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 244348 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 336030 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

"This is an absolute lie": Tesla denies rumors of seeking a replacement for Elon Musk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3116 views

The chair of Tesla's board of directors has denied information about the search for a new CEO. Elon Musk remains in his position, and the board of directors is confident in his plans for the company's development.

"This is an absolute lie": Tesla denies rumors of seeking a replacement for Elon Musk

Tesla Board Chair Robyn Denholm has denied reports that the company is looking for a new CEO. This is stated in the company's post on X, writes UNN.

Earlier today, a report appeared in the media that falsely claimed that the Tesla board of directors had approached recruiting firms to find a new CEO for the company. This is absolutely false (and the media was informed of this before the report was published) 

- Denholm said.

She stressed that Elon Musk remains the CEO of Tesla, and the board of directors is fully confident in his ability to continue implementing the company's ambitious growth plan.

Recall

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that members of the Tesla board of directors were looking for a successor to Elon Musk. In particular, it was reported that they met with Musk for discussion and told the billionaire that he needed to spend more time on Tesla.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
Tesla, Inc.
Elon Musk
