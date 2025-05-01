"This is an absolute lie": Tesla denies rumors of seeking a replacement for Elon Musk

Tesla Board Chair Robyn Denholm has denied reports that the company is looking for a new CEO. This is stated in the company's post on X, writes UNN.

Earlier today, a report appeared in the media that falsely claimed that the Tesla board of directors had approached recruiting firms to find a new CEO for the company. This is absolutely false (and the media was informed of this before the report was published) - Denholm said.

She stressed that Elon Musk remains the CEO of Tesla, and the board of directors is fully confident in his ability to continue implementing the company's ambitious growth plan.

Recall

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that members of the Tesla board of directors were looking for a successor to Elon Musk. In particular, it was reported that they met with Musk for discussion and told the billionaire that he needed to spend more time on Tesla.