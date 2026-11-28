Britney Spears. Photo: Backgrid

Britney Spears and her son Sean Preston Federline enjoyed a vibrant evening in New York, having dinner at one of the establishments popular among celebrities, reports UNN, citing TMZ.

Details

Exclusive photos obtained by TMZ show the pop legend and her son leaving Sartiano's restaurant on Friday evening at around 9 p.m.

Britney chose a black minidress, a wide-brimmed hat, and red lace gloves for the outing, while Sean Preston opted for a more casual style, wearing a gray sweatshirt.

Photo: Backgrid

Britney and her son's visit to the "Big Apple" came the day after the pop star celebrated Thanksgiving with close family: Sean Preston, her mother Lynne, her father Jamie, her sister Jamie Lynn, and her other son, Jayden James.

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The family was spotted in their hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana; it appears they decided to leave years of estrangement in the past.

The reunion came after the singer admitted on Instagram, in a post she later deleted, that she "misses her family like crazy."

Given the Thanksgiving celebration in Louisiana and the dinner in New York, it appears that Britney decided to devote maximum attention to her family this holiday season.

Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars