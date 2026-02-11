Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars

$43.090.06
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 7362 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 16622 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
06:59 AM • 18133 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 33492 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 34883 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 31240 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 31648 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 25249 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 20190 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard disbands special group for studying foreign influenceFebruary 11, 04:40 AM • 10482 views
Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cablesFebruary 11, 05:23 AM • 13979 views
US prosecutors failed to indict Democratic lawmakers for calling on the militaryFebruary 11, 05:38 AM • 10394 views
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideo07:17 AM • 14116 views
Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detainedVideo07:49 AM • 9292 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhoto12:28 PM • 388 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them10:54 AM • 5858 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 16622 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 35418 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 42023 views
UNN Lite
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars12:28 PM • 180 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media08:43 AM • 5376 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 27505 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 29099 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 28287 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

American pop singer Britney Spears has transferred the rights to her music catalog to the publishing company Primary Wave. The deal is estimated to be worth around $200 million.

Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars

Legendary American pop singer Britney Spears has finalized one of the most high-profile music deals in recent years. The artist has transferred the rights to her music catalog to the US publishing company Primary Wave. This is reported by UNN with reference to Page Six.

Details

Undoubtedly, Spears' move immediately attracted the attention of foreign media and the global music industry, as it concerns the rights to global hits, thanks to which the whole world learned about Britney.

The deal, as it became known from insider reports, is estimated at a nine-figure sum, approximately at the level of what Justin Bieber once received for a similar sale of his catalog in 2022 - about $200 million.

It is worth adding that the sale includes some of the artist's most recognizable tracks. In particular, these are the songs that have become symbols of pop culture. In addition, the list includes not only the celebrity's early compositions, which have been played on the radio and were on the best lists for years.

According to sources close to the parties to the agreement, 44-year-old Britney is satisfied with the results of the agreements. She allegedly celebrated the signing of the contract with her sons - Sean Preston and Jayden James, who are 20 and 19 years old, respectively. This step becomes especially resonant against the backdrop of recent news that Spears' relatives expressed concern about her financial expenses and lifestyle, believing that without proper control she could quickly find herself in a difficult situation.

Recall

Britney Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, released a memoir "You Thought You Knew," in which he talks about their life together and the struggle for custody of their children.

Stanislav Karmazin

Britney Spears
Musician
Justin Bieber
United States