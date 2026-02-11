Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars

Legendary American pop singer Britney Spears has finalized one of the most high-profile music deals in recent years. The artist has transferred the rights to her music catalog to the US publishing company Primary Wave. This is reported by UNN with reference to Page Six.

Details

Undoubtedly, Spears' move immediately attracted the attention of foreign media and the global music industry, as it concerns the rights to global hits, thanks to which the whole world learned about Britney.

The deal, as it became known from insider reports, is estimated at a nine-figure sum, approximately at the level of what Justin Bieber once received for a similar sale of his catalog in 2022 - about $200 million.

It is worth adding that the sale includes some of the artist's most recognizable tracks. In particular, these are the songs that have become symbols of pop culture. In addition, the list includes not only the celebrity's early compositions, which have been played on the radio and were on the best lists for years.

According to sources close to the parties to the agreement, 44-year-old Britney is satisfied with the results of the agreements. She allegedly celebrated the signing of the contract with her sons - Sean Preston and Jayden James, who are 20 and 19 years old, respectively. This step becomes especially resonant against the backdrop of recent news that Spears' relatives expressed concern about her financial expenses and lifestyle, believing that without proper control she could quickly find herself in a difficult situation.

Recall

Britney Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, released a memoir "You Thought You Knew," in which he talks about their life together and the struggle for custody of their children.