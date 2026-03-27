Britney Spears accuses ex-bodyguard of iCloud hack - new high-profile scandal

American singer Britney Spears found herself at the center of a new scandal — the artist accused former security guard Thomas Bunbury of alleged unauthorized access to her personal devices and iCloud account. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

According to the source, the star's lawyer sent Thomas Bunbury an official letter demanding that he cease possible illegal actions. Spears claims that after his dismissal, the man may have gained access to her electronic accounts without her permission and consent.

The artist believes that the former employee may have violated a number of laws and may be held accountable. She also demanded to be informed whether her photos, documents, or other files were transferred to third parties, and to destroy possible copies of the materials if they exist.

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According to media reports, the security guard was fired in August due to an alleged violation of a non-disclosure agreement. In particular, he allegedly contacted fans and journalists without permission.

In addition, the singer was recently seen in public after an incident involving her arrest on suspicion of drunk driving. According to the source, the incident occurred in early March in California. After a police check, the artist was released.

Before the incident, Spears posted a video on social media that caused concern among fans. Subsequently, her Instagram page was deleted.

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Currently, there have been no official comments from Thomas Bunbury regarding the accusations and the scandal in general.

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Britney Spears posted a new revealing nude photo from the beach on Instagram. The 44-year-old singer poses with her back to the camera, covering her buttocks with an emoji.