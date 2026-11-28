Photo: Odesa Regional Military Administration

Russia launched a cynical strike on a grain warehouse in the Odesa region on the day commemorating the victims of the Holodomor. As reported by Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, most of the Ukrainian grain was destroyed, UNN reports.

On the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holodomor, when Ukrainians honor the millions of people killed by the totalitarian regime, Russia launched a cynical strike on a grain warehouse in the Odesa region - Kiper reported.

According to him, the attack damaged the roof of the warehouse and destroyed most of the Ukrainian grain. There were no casualties.

Work to eliminate the consequences of the enemy strike is ongoing at the site.

We remind you

On November 28, Ukraine honors the victims of the Holodomors. This official nationwide day of mourning, established by a decree of the President of Ukraine, is observed annually on the fourth Saturday of November. The event is dedicated to commemorating the millions of Ukrainians exterminated by the totalitarian communist regime during the genocide of the Ukrainian people—the Holodomor of 1932–1933—as well as the mass artificial famines of 1921–1923 and 1946–1947.

Traditionally, at 4:00 p.m., a nationwide minute of silence is announced and the nationwide "Light a Candle of Remembrance" campaign is held, when citizens light candles near memorials and on the windowsills of their homes.