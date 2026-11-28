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The set of measures to restrict media publications about the destruction of critical infrastructure will be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers and the Security Service of Ukraine. This was reported by Presidential Adviser on Communications Dmytro Lytvyn, according to UNN.



The set of measures will be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers, the SBU, and possibly other involved services - Lytvyn said.

According to the adviser to the Head of State, "the situation is difficult," as a significant portion of such publications appear on anonymous Telegram channels.

We remind you

In Ukraine, they want to ban media coverage of information about the consequences of the destruction of and the timelines for restoring critical infrastructure facilities.