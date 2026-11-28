In the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk, in the Zaporizhzhia region, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the permanent deployment site of a unit of the Russian army’s Rubicon Advanced Unmanned Technologies Testing Center. As reported by the South Command, the enemy’s losses may amount to more than 30 killed and up to 70 wounded, UNN reports.

According to available intelligence data, the enemy’s training base for pilot training, personnel locations, and drone storage sites were destroyed. The engagement of the unit’s command staff has also been confirmed. Preliminary estimates indicate that the enemy’s losses may amount to more than 30 killed and up to 70 wounded - the South Command said in a statement.

According to eyewitness reports, ammunition detonated repeatedly in the target area after the strike. A significant number of Russian servicemen were taken to a local hospital. According to available information, the bodies of those killed were transported to Mariupol.

The operation was planned by the coordination center for the use of strike unmanned systems of the Joint Fire Support Center of the South grouping of troops (forces).

Harpy Group, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the Alpha Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine, the 422nd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment “Luftwaffe,” and the 427th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment “Rarog” took part in carrying out the mission.

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