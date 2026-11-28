Serhii Duka

SBU Major General Serhii Duka called the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Semen Kryvonos, a "pathological liar" after his interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. Duka wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

The general addressed a "small group of biased employees of NABU blinded by revenge" and stated that "every one of you will be exposed." At the same time, he emphasized that he was referring only to a separate group of people, while the bureau has a "normal team, professional detectives who believe in this institution."

NABU was established as an independent body and must remain so — he added.

The questions are specific, but there are no answers. Only formulaic statements about delusions and pressure — the general assessed the interview.

According to Duka, Kryvonos "continues to invent reasons for failing to appear before the temporary investigative commission" and is moving away from Kyiv, "where a scandal surrounding him is unfolding, all the way to Japan."

But we will wait for your return and demand answers. I hope you will do this voluntarily, without bringing matters to the point of coercion — he wrote.

Duka disagreed with Kryvonos's statement that all the proceedings mentioned had been closed due to the absence of a criminal offense. In the general's view, Kryvonos "wanted to say that a political decision had been made to close the cases against him."

Duka repeated his version of events. According to him, Kryvonos was prosecuted for an intentional crime, and, in order to avoid punishment, he allegedly falsified his child's birth certificate and received an amnesty. The general also claims that Kryvonos was exposed for bribery during the allocation of state-owned land and that, in the competition for the position of NABU director, he allegedly entered false information in his application.

That is why I assert that NABU Director Semen Kryvonos is a pathological liar who systematically commits crimes and hides behind the staff and international partners, tarnishing the reputation of both — Duka wrote.

Duka also reported that in recent days people had been writing to him and telling him about "cases fabricated by NABU and SAPO." Among them is Dina Pimachova, former First Deputy Head of the State Migration Service, who claims that she became the victim of a detective's provocation. The general said he had not heard that the State Bureau of Investigation was examining her version. On November 2, the High Anti-Corruption Court found Pimachova guilty of accepting and soliciting an undue benefit and sentenced her to nine years in prison. The court rejected the provocation theory.

Finally, Duka criticized the media outlets owned by businessman Tomas Fiala. According to the general, whenever Fiala's companies "evade paying taxes," he "uses his mouthpieces to claim that they are facing pressure and attacks." "But you know, it no longer works," Duka wrote.

We remind you

Kryvonos failed to appear at the temporary investigative commission's meeting on November 23. Commission Chairman Oleksii Honcharenko said that the invitation had been sent to NABU as early as November 19 through the electronic document management system. According to Honcharenko, under the business-trip order, the NABU director is abroad from November 22 to December 6 and will visit Italy, Belgium, Poland, and Japan.