In Odesa, during a morning enemy attack, First City TV channel employee Khrystyna Lysenko was killed. This was stated in a message posted by the channel on its official Instagram page, UNN reports.

A terrible day that we cannot accept. Our Kris was killed during the first morning attack… Khrystyna Lysenko, the longtime coordinator, administrator, and producer of First City. She was simply walking to work along Yevropeiska Street; she was three blocks from the office. She always arrived first; she was our backbone, around whom everyone and everything held together. She was a HUMAN BEING with a strong character and a big, kind, fair heart. She fought for everyone who had been abandoned, offended, or deprived. She loved horses and rescued cats. At work, the cat Mavka, rescued during the July shelling, was waiting for her; she had been painstakingly searching for a new family for it. Now this is up to us… We love you, Kris