Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Three people were killed and six people were injured as a result of the strike on Odesa. The strike also caused cars and an administrative building to catch fire. The Odesa City Council reports this, according to UNN.

Details

As a result of the strike on Yevropeiska Street, three people were killed, including two women and a man. At least five more people at the site were injured. The strike caused a car to catch fire and damaged other vehicles parked nearby — the car fire has now been extinguished — the statement said.

The blast wave shattered more than a hundred windows in at least seven residential buildings, administrative and office premises, shops, and cafés in the area.

Photos and videos of the aftermath of the attack have appeared online.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Another strike hit nearby — a two-story administrative building with an attic floor, where a large-scale fire broke out on the roof and in the attic. A woman was injured as a result of this strike.

All the injured were taken to clinical hospitals; some of them are in serious condition. A gymnasium, an office building, and surrounding residential buildings were also damaged at the same site. In addition, a tram was damaged by shrapnel — several windows were shattered, but none of the passengers inside were injured.

Emergency and municipal services are currently working at the sites of the strikes. Later, the enemy struck Odesa for the third time; there is one fatality.

We remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that the number of victims in Odesa as a result of the Russian strike on November 18 had risen to three people.