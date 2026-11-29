At the beginning of March 2026, Iran used SpaceX's Starlink satellite network to support military operations against U.S. forces in the Middle East. The Washington Post reports this, citing people familiar with Iran's military operations, UNN informs.

Details

According to the publication's sources, the system helped coordinate units and provide command and control of strike drones.

It was the first week of March, and the United States and Israel began bombing Iran. In response, Tehran launched salvos of ballistic missiles and drones at U.S. military bases throughout the Middle East. At the beginning of that same week, Musk became furious after learning about two unauthorized instances of his satellite internet service being used. His team concluded that Iran was using Starlink to conduct a military campaign against American forces - the publication writes.

It is reported that in January, Starlink made the service free for everyone with a terminal in Iran after the government imposed a communications blackout in the country, launching a brutal crackdown on residents protesting against the regime.

"Analysts say that SpaceX could, if it wished, deactivate any terminal it detected in Iran, but is likely not doing so because its satellite antennas are being used by dissidents and ordinary Iranians seeking to circumvent strict Internet controls," the article says.

We remind you

Democrats in the U.S. Congress threatened to restrict government funding for Elon Musk's SpaceX over disruptions to the Starshield satellite system used by Ukrainian troops.

Britain said that Starlink outages in Ukraine "dented trust"