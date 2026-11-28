Drone attack on Kyiv: woman killed, five-year-old boy among those injured
Kyiv • UNN
Drone debris fell in two districts of Kyiv. A woman was killed and four other people were injured; two were hospitalized.
Russia continues to attack Ukraine's capital with drones; debris from enemy drones has struck two districts. As reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, one person has been killed and four injured, including a five-year-old boy, UNN reports.
Solomianskyi district
As Klitschko reported, a woman was killed in the Solomianskyi district as a result of the enemy attack.
In the Solomianskyi district, debris from an enemy UAV fell onto a two-story administrative building. The building was partially destroyed. The body of the woman who was reported killed was found under the rubble. Emergency services are working at the scene
Shevchenkivskyi district
In the Shevchenkivskyi district, falling debris caused cars in a parking lot to catch fire.
In addition, according to Klitschko, UAV debris fell onto the grounds of a kindergarten. The windows of the kindergarten building and the nearby five-story residential building were shattered.
Four people were injured in the Shevchenkivskyi district, including a five-year-old boy. Medics hospitalized two of the wounded
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