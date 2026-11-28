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Russia continues to attack Ukraine's capital with drones; debris from enemy drones has struck two districts. As reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, one person has been killed and four injured, including a five-year-old boy, UNN reports.

Solomianskyi district

As Klitschko reported, a woman was killed in the Solomianskyi district as a result of the enemy attack.

In the Solomianskyi district, debris from an enemy UAV fell onto a two-story administrative building. The building was partially destroyed. The body of the woman who was reported killed was found under the rubble. Emergency services are working at the scene — the mayor added.

Shevchenkivskyi district

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, falling debris caused cars in a parking lot to catch fire.

In addition, according to Klitschko, UAV debris fell onto the grounds of a kindergarten. The windows of the kindergarten building and the nearby five-story residential building were shattered.

Four people were injured in the Shevchenkivskyi district, including a five-year-old boy. Medics hospitalized two of the wounded — the mayor concluded.

Russian attacks caused power outages in Kyiv and Odesa