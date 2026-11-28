Elon Musk. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

On Saturday, businessman Elon Musk said in a post on the social network X that Google is interested in leasing additional computing capacity from SpaceX, but provided no details, reports UNN.

According to Reuters, SpaceX already has a multi-year cloud services agreement with Google, concluded before the latter’s high-profile initial public offering (IPO). Under the terms of the agreement, announced in June, Google will pay SpaceX $920 million per month from October this year through June 2029.

This computing capacity includes approximately 110,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) manufactured by Nvidia, as well as central processing units (CPUs), RAM, and other related components.

Demand for computing infrastructure has surged since the emergence of generative artificial intelligence-based services, prompting technology companies to invest heavily in data centers equipped with advanced chips from Nvidia and other manufacturers.

Belgium halted construction of Google's large data center

In May, Anthropic, a Google competitor, announced that it had reached an agreement to use SpaceX’s computing resources.

In its June filing with regulators, SpaceX disclosed information about agreements to provide computing capacity to Anthropic and Google; the total value of these arrangements exceeds $70 billion.

SpaceX is also expanding its computing capacity, extending it beyond its existing facility in the Memphis area. This month, the company said it plans to invest more than $74 billion in a new supercomputer facility to be located at Starbase in the Rio Grande Valley (Texas), as well as in a second complex in Cochise County (Arizona).

The Trump administration approved Musk’s plan to place data centers in space