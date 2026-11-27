Photograph: Belga News Agency/Alamy

Belgian authorities ordered Google to halt construction work on a large data center in the south of the country. The reason was that the American technology corporation’s requests to change the initial terms of the construction permit had not received official approval, reports UNN.

"Inspectors visited the site and found that the building was almost complete — the main structural work had been finished, although the construction permit had been denied," Raphael Stokis, an official in the Walloon regional government, told public broadcaster RTBF.

According to Stokis, 300 workers were given an oral instruction to stop work; the order was subsequently confirmed in a written notice to Google. In its statement, the company said it "seeks to maintain open dialogue and cooperation" with the regional authorities.

Google’s application to amend the project (in particular, switching from air cooling to water cooling) was initially approved by the local authorities, but the decision was later revoked following protests. The company appealed; a decision on the appeal is expected early next year.

The large-scale facility, occupying about 3 hectares within a 50-hectare business park (located on the site of a former coal mine in Hèze-Prelle, approximately 15 km west of Charleroi), is one of three that Google initially planned to build on the site.

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Nicolas Yerno, a spokesperson for the regional government, told AFP on Friday that materials concerning a "serious offense — the illegal construction of a 3-hectare facility" had been referred to the prosecutor’s office.

Earlier this week, the environmental organization Greenpeace released a report containing footage filmed by a drone. It shows that Google continues construction work without having the proper permits to do so.

"The tech giant continues work despite the fact that the latest version of the permit for the construction of this data center was revoked in August," Greenpeace said, adding that the organization had filed an urgent complaint with the local authorities responsible for planning and development.

"The climate crisis in our region will only intensify," the environmentalists stressed. "Against this backdrop, the construction of energy-intensive ‘giants’ must not go unnoticed." Under a permit obtained in 2024, Google planned to build three smaller data centers with air cooling. However, in 2025 the company applied to merge two of them into a single, much larger facility and switch to liquid cooling, which would involve drawing 600 m³ of water per hour from the nearby Sambre River.

In April, the regional administration initially approved these changes, but local residents and protest groups challenged the decision. In August, Wallonia’s Infrastructure Minister François Desquesnes revoked the updated permit, citing concerns about drought.

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Google challenged the decision before Belgium’s Council of State; a verdict in the case is expected on January 7. This legal dispute is just one of a series of challenges facing the company in Europe as major technology corporations seek to build data centers to support the rapid development of artificial intelligence.

In October, Finland launched a criminal investigation into possible violations of environmental protection laws at the site where Google plans to build a data center (in a rural area in the north of the country). Construction work has been suspended pending completion of an environmental impact assessment.