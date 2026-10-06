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Google was ordered to halt the construction of data centers in Finland over environmental concerns

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

Google was ordered to suspend work in Muhos and Kajaani due to the absence of an environmental impact assessment. In Muhos, 330 hectares of forest were cleared.

Google was ordered to halt the construction of data centers in Finland over environmental concerns
Illustrative photo

Google was ordered to temporarily suspend work at two sites for the construction of data centers in Finland because the company had not conducted the required environmental impact assessment, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Details

The planned data centers in the municipalities of Muhos and Kajaani are part of a €13 billion large-scale project by the technology company, covering several locations in northern Finland and being implemented against the backdrop of huge demand for capacity to host online infrastructure.

The decision was made after it emerged that Tuike Finland Oy, which represents Google’s interests, had cleared 330 hectares of forest in Muhos without conducting an environmental impact assessment (EIA).

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It is reported that in Kajaani, the company also cleared an area of just under 200 hectares of forest.

The Finnish Association for Nature Conservation said the sites had been turned into "sand" and explained the violations by the situation in the "overheated" market for new data centers.

Additionally

On Tuesday, the Finnish Supervisory Agency (LVV) announced that it had ordered the company to "immediately suspend" — no later than October 23 — "preparatory measures that significantly alter the environment" at both sites until the environmental impact assessment is completed. Google has until next Wednesday to provide a written explanation.

The EIA process is ongoing and is expected to be completed later this year. However, according to the LVV, Google has already begun "extensive preparatory measures," including felling trees, removing topsoil, and building access roads.

Tommy Muilu, head of environmental protection at the LVV, said: "In our view, the measures in question will alter the environment and cause impacts whose identification and assessment are among the key tasks of the EIA procedure."

The LVV said that if the requirements are not met, it will consider applying enforcement measures and imposing a fine.

In response, Google issued a statement saying that it "understands the concerns" and acknowledges that it "did not meet its own high standards." The company added: "We will review the LVV’s findings and follow its recommendations. We acted in good faith in accordance with the Forestry Act: we conducted environmental studies and took measures to protect areas of high value. As we continue our long-term operations in the region, we are implementing plans to restore the sites and preserve biodiversity, including planting trees across 130 hectares (321 acres) in Muhos."

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Tapani Väistölä, chief operating officer of the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation, said that the violations identified at the two sites indicated a "systemic problem." According to him, the site in Muhos "is no longer a forest — it is a sandy area."

He cited the huge demand for data center construction in Finland as one of the reasons, forcing companies to work as quickly as possible and placing excessive pressure on small municipalities.

"The main reason is an overheated market that is forcing companies to accelerate processes considerably. The lack of relevant experience in municipalities is also a factor."

Antonina Tumanova

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