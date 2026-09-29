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France proposes that the EU use Google fines to reduce member states’ contributions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

France proposes using €4.6 billion in Google fines to reduce countries’ contributions to the EU budget. The total penalties have reached €10.38 billion.

France proposes that the EU use Google fines to reduce member states’ contributions

The European Union should use the funds from the multibillion-euro fines imposed on Google to reduce member states’ contributions to the EU budget, French Minister for Europe Benjamin Haddad said on Tuesday. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

This is a new source of revenue for the European Union—amounting to €4.6 billion—which should automatically reduce the contributions of all member states

- Haddad said.

EU capitals disagree both on the size of the budget and on spending priorities.

In July, Google was fined a total of €890 million ($1.01 billion) for violating European Union rules aimed at limiting the influence of large technology companies.

The latest fines brought the total amount of sanctions imposed by the EU on Google for anticompetitive practices to €10.38 billion over nearly two decades.

EU governments are negotiating the budget for the 2028–2034 period, including at summits in October, November and December, seeking to reach an agreement by the end of the year.

The European Commission has proposed a budget of €2 trillion, or 1.26% of the EU’s gross national income (GNI). 

Google Fined €403 Million in Ireland for Tracking Users’ Geolocation21.09.26, 13:52 • 6054 views

Olga Rozgon

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