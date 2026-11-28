Another 23 Ukrainians have been successfully returned from the temporarily occupied territory, including people with serious illnesses. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, UNN writes.

Another 23 Ukrainians have returned from the TOT. Among them are people with serious illnesses, limited mobility, and those who had remained under occupation for years because they had no relatives in Ukrainian-controlled territory, no housing, or no physical ability to make the difficult journey independently. For many, the decision to leave had been taking shape for months - Lubinets wrote.

He said that, in particular, an evacuation was carried out from Radенske in the Kherson region, where people had been afraid to leave because they had no relatives in Ukrainian-controlled territory. Their health conditions complicated the situation: the woman had cancer, the man had a serious heart condition, and their relative had undergone an amputation.

The turning point came when a drone strike destroyed their house. The people suffered concussions. After their return, they were taken to a medical facility, where they will be able to undergo the necessary examinations and receive assistance - Lubinets added.

Another woman in an occupied village was effectively left alone with three people. She cared for a man with dementia and an elderly bedridden relative. The house had no stable electricity, water, heating, or necessary medicines.

Constant shelling and living in such conditions led to panic attacks. To simply call her son, who was already in Ukrainian-controlled territory, the woman had to walk to the other end of the village—to an acquaintance who had a generator and the ability to charge a phone.

When an opportunity to leave arose, she asked for help for a lonely woman from a neighboring street as well. As a result, everyone was successfully returned. Today, the family is together again. People often remain under occupation not because they do not want to leave. They fear that because of illness, age, lack of money, housing, or relatives, they simply will not be able to cope after returning. That is why our work does not end with organizing the route - Lubinets noted.

He emphasized that temporary housing is arranged for those who have nowhere to live. People who require urgent assistance are sent for treatment and rehabilitation. Further, social support, restoration of documents, contact with relatives, and other necessary assistance are organized.

We remind you

Another ten Ukrainians returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory from the temporarily occupied territories and Russia. Among them were nine children aged from 8 years old and one adult resident of the Oleshky Children's Boarding Home.