The Russian Ministry of Defense has begun forming military construction units, which were disbanded back in 2006, and plans to staff them with conscripts and contract soldiers to build strategic military facilities. This was stated by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Fradkov in an interview with "Vesti," UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the revival of construction battalions is intended to reduce the Russian military department’s dependence on commercial contractors when building nuclear infrastructure facilities, seaports, airfields, and military towns. The Ministry of Defense, together with the Russian General Staff, is currently determining the procedures, timelines, and staffing arrangements for the new units.

Vladimir Putin signed the decree on restoring military construction units on July 27, 2026, and the document took effect on August 1. To this end, the authorized strength of the Russian armed forces was increased by 27,000 personnel, including 25,000 military personnel and 2,000 civilian staff.

Corruption scandals and a return to Soviet practices

The decision to revive construction battalions was made after Andrei Belousov was appointed Russian defense minister and following a series of corruption scandals in the military construction sector. In the first four months of 2026 alone, the military department’s legal claims against its main construction contractor reached 17.2 billion rubles.

During the Soviet era, the number of military construction detachments reached 200,000 personnel. They compensated for labor shortages in military and civilian construction projects, but toward the end of their existence they became known for low discipline, hazing, and poor combat training among service members.

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