Russian law enforcement officers are detaining men and forcing them to sign contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry to be sent to the war against Ukraine, with such cases already recorded in at least 36 regions of the country. The Moscow Times reports this, citing the human rights project "Идите лесом," UNN writes.

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In November alone, human rights activists received 15 reports of the forced recruitment of men in various regions of Russia. Detentions are often prompted by minor offenses, including being in public places while intoxicated.

The human rights organization calls this "hybrid mobilization," since the authorities are effectively forcibly sending people to war without officially declaring mobilization.

Men are being forced to sign contracts even without documents

One victim of this practice was 34-year-old Yevgeny Karpikov, a resident of Yekaterinburg. Police detained the man, declared him mobilized, and handed him over to an unknown "curator," who took him to Bashkortostan. There, the man was forcibly made to sign a military contract.

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Residents of the Amur region also report that men are being detained right on the streets and subjected to physical and sexual violence, including the use of stun guns.

Fewer and fewer people in Russia are willing to fight

Forced recruitment is intensifying amid rising losses in the Russian army and a decline in the number of volunteers.

Despite the average payment for signing a military contract in Russia reaching 2.4 million rubles, the number of recruits fell by 10% in the third quarter of 2026.

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