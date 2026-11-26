Almost half of the foreign nationals who signed contracts with Russia’s armed forces and ended up in Ukrainian captivity knew before beginning their service that they would be fighting against Ukraine. This is evidenced by the results of a survey published by the state-run “I Want to Live” project, UNN writes.

Details

According to the survey, hundreds of Russian prisoners of war from 54 countries around the world who served in the Russian armed forces under contract took part.

According to the results of the study, 49.2% of respondents knew they would be participating in the war against Ukraine even before signing the contract. Another 14.8% suspected this. At the same time, only 1.7% said they had signed the contract under duress.

The main motives for joining the Russian army included:

• obtaining Russian citizenship — 46.7%;

• release from prison or avoidance of criminal prosecution — 19.9%;

• earning money — 17.9%;

• receiving social benefits and allowances — 11.6%;

• supporting Russia’s actions — 15.2%.

At the same time, only 10.2% of respondents said they realized that they had been misled about participating in the war. Almost half — 48.8% — were captured after being wounded.

After a possible exchange, 79.3% of foreign prisoners of war want to return to Russia.

The “I Want to Live” project emphasizes that recruitment into the Russian army is not an opportunity to earn money or a way to obtain citizenship, but entails direct participation in the war against Ukraine.

Foreign nationals who are being recruited into the Russian military or who have already joined its ranks are advised to contact the “I Want to Live” project for assistance and information on safely surrendering into captivity.

Those searching for relatives who signed contracts with the Russian armed forces are invited to use the “I Want to Find” chatbot.

In 2025, partners and relatives killed around 47,000 women — UN