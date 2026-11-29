Photo: soundcloud.com/ralphlawson

The lost 1997 Daft Punk mix has been found again, restored, and made available to listen to. UNN reports this, citing NME.

Details

Leeds DJ Ralph Lawson received a one-hour mix from the French electronic duo in February 1997, shortly after the release of their debut album Homework, for his Trans Europe Express radio show on Kiss 105 FM.

Lawson, one of the founders and residents of Leeds club Back To Basics, became friends with Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo after supporting them later that year, when drum-and-bass pioneer Goldie was the headliner.

After Lawson played the mix on his radio show, he put the digital audio tape (DAT) into storage, where it remained until he came across it again in 2024. However, over the intervening decades, mold had developed on it, and it snapped when he attempted to play it.

He sought help from Bristol-based audio preservation specialists Greatbear, who spent several weeks carefully restoring and cleaning the tape.

"It’s nice to make people happy with restoration work like this," said Adrian Finn of Greatbear, admitting that he danced while listening to the recording. "I enjoyed it, and I’m glad it played back practically without any errors."

Lawson uploaded the full mix to SoundCloud later that same month.

At first, Lawson feared that the cassette might simply contain a copy of Daft Punk’s famous Essential Mix for BBC Radio One from March 1997, but he was pleased to discover that it was an entirely different recording.

The mix opens with "Everybody Dancing" by the late American house producer Romanthony, who later performed the vocals on the tracks "One More Time" and "Too Long" from Daft Punk’s second album, "Discovery," released in 2001.

In 2022, Daft Punk marked the 25th anniversary of the album "Homework" with a deluxe reissue and a one-off online stream of a performance without masks at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles in 1997.

In February 2021, the duo announced their breakup after 28 years of working together, and earlier this year Bangalter ruled out the possibility of a reunion, explaining that they have "other things" to explore outside the group.

However, in February he joined Fred Again.. for a joint DJ set at Alexandra Palace in London, where they performed a number of classic Daft Punk tracks.

Meanwhile, last month it was announced that Daft Punk had teamed up with LEGO to create a new set recreating their iconic pyramid stage from their 2007 tour—the first in a series of planned collaborative projects.

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