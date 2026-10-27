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Ryan Gosling’s band released its first song in 17 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 796 views

The duo of Ryan Gosling and Zach Shields has released the single “Lost in the Night” and a music video featuring Rain Spencer and Noah Jupe.

Ryan Gosling’s band released its first song in 17 years

Ryan Gosling and Zach Shields' duo Dead Man’s Bones is returning with a new song and music video featuring Rhaine Spencer and Noah Jupe. UNN reports this, citing Deadline.

Details

The "spooky" season leading up to Halloween is about to reach its peak, and Ryan Gosling's band Dead Man's Bones is doing its part to contribute to the festive mood this year with a new song and music video.

The rock duo, consisting of Project Hail Mary star Gosling and Godzilla: The New Empire producer Zach Shields, released their first and only self-titled album in collaboration with the Silverlake Conservatory Children's Choir in 2009, making their new single "Lost in the Night" the first song they have released in 17 years.

The song is accompanied by a music video featuring Rhaine Spencer (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Noah Jupe (Hamnet, Avengers: Secret Wars). The clip, with a black-and-white filter, begins with Spencer walking through a cemetery. The shot then switches to Jupe lying on a bench.

Gosling, who performed his version of the Barbie hit "Im Just Ken" at the 2024 Academy Awards ceremony, will star next year in Star Wars: Starfighter, as well as in Marvel's new Ghost Rider film, which will also be released in 2028. The actor also demonstrated his singing (and dancing) skills in the film La La Land (2016).

The first hint of the band's new music appeared on Instagram on October 22, and Gosling's partner, actress Eva Mendes, joined the Instagram post to boost the promo video.

Ryan Gosling returns to music after a 17-year hiatus25.10.26, 19:11 • 22073 views

Julia Shramko

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