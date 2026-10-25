Ryan Gosling returns to music after a 17-year hiatus

Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling, known for the films "Barbie" and "La La Land," is reviving his musical project Dead Man's Bones after a 17-year hiatus. The band plans to present new music as early as October 27. This is reported by the Times of India, writes UNN.

Details

Gosling founded Dead Man's Bones together with musician Zach Shields. In 2009, the duo released its debut album, which combined indie rock, eerie melodies, and a theatrical atmosphere.

Since then, the band has not released any new compositions, while Gosling focused on his acting career.

A return after nearly two decades

Interest in reviving the project grew after hints from the actor's partner, Eva Mendes, about the band's possible return.

The musicians have not yet revealed whether they will preserve Dead Man's Bones' distinctive sound or introduce a new style. The first release in 17 years is expected on October 27.

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