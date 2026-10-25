Ryan Gosling returns to music after a 17-year hiatus

$45.0550.44
ukenru
05:28 PM • 1112 views
On October 26, outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — when and how many queues
04:41 PM • 7758 views
Trump and Putin may meet in China, while talks on Ukraine are being prepared for the coming weeks
04:02 PM • 11443 views
Musk urged people to pity the “poor Russian conscripts” fighting against Ukraine
03:36 PM • 11714 views
U.S. Congress may go against Trump for Ukraine's sake – Reuters
02:02 PM • 13851 views
The Black Sea has become the most dangerous route for merchant vessels - FT
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 17476 views
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
11:55 AM • 16386 views
Produces batteries for Russian forces: missiles hit the Energia plant in YeletsPhotoVideo
October 25, 10:55 AM • 18825 views
Ukrainians feel betrayed by Trump's policy toward Russia: the U.S. is effectively helping Moscow — NYT
Exclusive
October 25, 10:39 AM • 25473 views
Horoscope for October 26–November 1: who will have to make important decisions, and who can expect changes in their personal life
October 25, 08:27 AM • 24840 views
Iran ready to open the Strait of Hormuz after the lifting of the U.S. blockade - AP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
4m/s
74%
753mm
Popular news
In Vinnytsia, a Russian drone attacked a residential building: rescuers are clearing the rubblePhotoVideoOctober 25, 07:50 AM • 9190 views
Support for Ukraine has divided eastern and western Germany: how many Germans support military aidOctober 25, 08:43 AM • 15270 views
Due to an аварія, parts of three districts of Kyiv were left without electricity - DTEKOctober 25, 09:23 AM • 10103 views
At the bottom of the ocean, scientists discovered a mysterious grave with a unique ecosystemVideoOctober 25, 09:40 AM • 13706 views
Strikes on oil refineries and dozens of Russian vessels: how the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ secret unit operates12:28 PM • 6092 views
Publications
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 17470 views
Horoscope for October 26–November 1: who will have to make important decisions, and who can expect changes in their personal life
Exclusive
October 25, 10:39 AM • 25466 views
7 talismans for the home: which symbols, according to folk beliefs, attract prosperity and protect against troublesOctober 24, 10:00 AM • 59268 views
The state will compensate up to 80% of wartime losses to civilian shipping: who will receive the funds and how to applyOctober 23, 07:29 PM • 79412 views
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shellingOctober 23, 12:22 PM • 74083 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Barack Obama
Aleksandar Vučić
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Vinnytsia
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ryan Gosling returns to music after a 17-year hiatus05:11 PM • 1094 views
The star of a cult American series revealed why, after achieving fame, he was forced to look for odd jobs04:36 PM • 2918 views
Glaciers are melting and revealing millennia-old secrets: what archaeologists find beneath the icePhoto04:00 PM • 5304 views
alyona alyona underwent stomach-reduction surgery and explained why she decided to undergo the surgical procedurePhotoOctober 24, 05:07 PM • 36044 views
Drake celebrated his 40th birthday with a Backstreet Boys performance and gifts for guestsOctober 24, 03:56 PM • 36911 views
Actual
Technology
Financial Times
The Guardian
The New York Times
Shahed-136

Ryan Gosling returns to music after a 17-year hiatus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1104 views

Actor Ryan Gosling is reviving the musical project Dead Man's Bones with Zach Shields. The first release in 17 years is scheduled for October 27.

Ryan Gosling returns to music after a 17-year hiatus

Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling, known for the films "Barbie" and "La La Land," is reviving his musical project Dead Man's Bones after a 17-year hiatus. The band plans to present new music as early as October 27. This is reported by the Times of India, writes UNN.

Details

Gosling founded Dead Man's Bones together with musician Zach Shields. In 2009, the duo released its debut album, which combined indie rock, eerie melodies, and a theatrical atmosphere.

Since then, the band has not released any new compositions, while Gosling focused on his acting career.

A return after nearly two decades

Interest in reviving the project grew after hints from the actor's partner, Eva Mendes, about the band's possible return.

The musicians have not yet revealed whether they will preserve Dead Man's Bones' distinctive sound or introduce a new style. The first release in 17 years is expected on October 27.

The star of a cult American series revealed why, after achieving fame, he was forced to look for odd jobs25.10.26, 18:36 • 2926 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Musician