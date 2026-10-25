The star of a cult American series revealed why, after achieving fame, he was forced to look for odd jobs

American actor Larry Mathews, who rose to fame as a child thanks to the series "The Dick Van Dyke Show," has revealed how he was effectively left without an acting career after the popular project ended. Despite his early fame, he had to start all over again and earn a living through other work. PEOPLE reports this in an interview dated October 24, UNN writes.

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Mathews played Ritchie Petrie in the popular American sitcom, which ended in 1966. The actor was only 10 years old at the time. After filming ended, he returned to school and later earned a theater degree from the University of California, Los Angeles.

However, returning to the screen proved far more difficult than he had expected. Even his experience working on a successful television series did not guarantee him new roles, and the competition at auditions made him doubt his own prospects.

From television fame to odd jobs

After unsuccessful attempts to revive his acting career, Mathews moved behind the scenes in the film industry. He initially worked as a production assistant and later handled post-production for television projects.

When steady work was scarce, the actor accepted temporary jobs, including in the audiovisual field. He later worked in sales and post-production services management.

Now 71, Mathews has ended his professional career. After nearly 60 years in the entertainment industry, he devotes his time to his personal life and his wife, Jennifer, with whom he will soon celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary.

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