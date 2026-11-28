es-us.noticias.yahoo.com

The United Kingdom has called on Argentina to end its economic war against the Falkland Islands after Buenos Aires failed in court to halt an offshore oil project that is vital to the future of this British Overseas Territory, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Details

On Saturday, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) rejected the South American country's request to suspend the "Sea Lion" project, ruling that the matter fell outside its jurisdiction.

In a joint statement, UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and Attorney General for England and Wales Ellie Reeves said: "Argentina sought to prevent the people of the Falkland Islands from making their own sovereign decisions, but it failed."

"The United Kingdom has no doubts whatsoever about its sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, its sovereignty and sovereign rights over the adjacent maritime areas, or the right of the people of the Falkland Islands to self-determination."

"We now call on Argentina to respect the right of the people of the Falkland Islands to determine their own future, and strongly urge it to end the wider economic pressure on the islands."

The ITLOS ruling was a serious blow to Argentine President Javier Milei, who has called the restoration of sovereignty over the Falkland Islands (known in Argentina as the Malvinas Islands) a "national cause."

The Falkland Islands have a thriving economy, and the "Sea Lion" oil project is estimated to have the potential to double the islands' GDP. The Falkland Islands government views it as a key tool for securing its future as a self-financing British Overseas Territory.

Milei previously said that blocking the drilling was part of a broader strategy aimed at forcing the United Kingdom to begin negotiations on sovereignty over the archipelago — the territory over which war broke out between the two countries in 1982, following the invasion by Argentine forces.

Trump has once again tried on the role of peacemaker and offered to "resolve" the dispute over the Falkland Islands

In a ruling announced on Saturday by ITLOS President Maurice Kamga, the tribunal rejected Argentina's arguments in favor of halting the project. The court said there were no grounds to believe that it had the relevant jurisdiction, as the tribunal was not empowered to rule on questions of sovereignty. According to Kamga, 18 judges voted to reject Argentina's claims, while three voted to grant them. During hearings held earlier this month, Argentina said drilling should not be permitted until the issue of sovereignty over the islands was resolved, and asked the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) to issue a temporary ban pending a full arbitration proceeding.

Mario Oyarzabal, Argentina's Foreign Ministry's chief legal adviser, argued that the funds received from oil production would "finance precisely the military base and presence that ensure the United Kingdom's effective control over this territory."

During the two-day hearings, Reeves said that such a decision would have "devastating consequences" for the islanders and deprive them of the ability to develop their own natural resources — "to which they are entitled under their fundamental right to self-determination."

The "Sea Lion" project in the North Falkland Basin, being developed by Israeli company "Navitas" and its British partner "Rockhopper," is scheduled to begin drilling in March; oil production will start in 2028 and continue for 35 years. The project could double the islands' GDP, generating a total economic impact of £8 billion over its entire duration.

Milei previously called the activities of these companies illegal and imposed economic sanctions on individuals and firms involved in oil exploration in the area around the islands.

The arbitral tribunal will now consider the dispute on its merits, but issuing a ruling may take years — by then, oil extraction will already have begun. The Argentine government is advancing legislation that provides for criminal liability for parties involved in economic activity in the Falkland Islands.

In his statement, Milei’s spokesperson said that the tribunal’s decision was not the "last word" in the dispute, adding: "By history and by law: the Malvinas are Argentine."

The spokesperson said: "The decision of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea in no way legitimizes the unilateral exploitation of our natural resources. The national government will continue to take all necessary measures to prevent such exploitation. In this regard, new sanction proceedings were launched yesterday against five business entities for violating our current legislation. The message is clear: those who participate in the illegal exploitation of our resources must be held accountable.

Protecting our sovereignty is not the responsibility of any particular government or political party; it is an inherent constitutional duty. Argentina will continue to defend its rights through all available diplomatic, legal and administrative channels, firmly convinced that no unilateral actions by the United Kingdom can cancel our legitimate sovereign rights".

A representative of Navitas said: "We welcome the tribunal’s decision to reject all of Argentina’s requests for provisional measures. Navitas remains focused on continuing the responsible implementation of the Sea Lion project in accordance with the licences issued by the Falkland Islands government. We express our gratitude to the UK government for its continued and unwavering support for the Falkland Islands and the Sea Lion project".