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Trump has once again tried on the role of peacemaker and offered to "resolve" the dispute over the Falkland Islands

Kyiv • UNN

 • 990 views

Trump said he was ready to help resolve the dispute over the Falklands if asked. Tensions between London and Buenos Aires are rising.

Trump has once again tried on the role of peacemaker and offered to "resolve" the dispute over the Falkland Islands

US President Donald Trump said he was ready to join efforts to resolve the long-running dispute between the United Kingdom and Argentina over the Falkland Islands if asked to do so. At the same time, he questioned London’s willingness to defend the remote territory, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

I am sure I will be brought into this potential catastrophe. But if they do, I can probably resolve the issue

– Trump said during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Dublin.

The American president added that there are currently "2 unhappy countries" surrounding the Falkland Islands. At the same time, he questioned whether the United Kingdom would want to spend resources defending the territory, mentioning the country’s problems with immigration and energy.

The dispute over the islands has flared up again

Tensions between London and Buenos Aires have intensified in recent weeks after Argentine President Javier Milei stepped up his country’s claims to the islands, which the Argentine side calls the Malvinas. In particular, he threatened new sanctions against oil companies operating in the region.

Trump is reviewing the U.S. position on the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands01.09.26, 10:42 • 9275 views

The United Kingdom, for its part, insists on its sovereignty over the islands. British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband called London’s position on the Falklands "unshakable" in early September.

Trump had previously also suggested that the US might abandon its traditionally neutral position in the dispute and questioned the possibility of American assistance to the United Kingdom in the event of a new conflict over the islands.

Trump may "give" the Falkland Islands to Argentina to punish Britain over Iran; the Argentine president has already made demands05.09.26, 01:37 • 12173 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Falkland Islands
Bloomberg L.P.
Javier Milei
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Donald Trump
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