U.S. President Donald Trump said that he is reviewing Washington’s position on the Falkland Islands. Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he is reviewing the position of the United States regarding the Falkland Islands, a remote archipelago in the South Atlantic that is administered by the United Kingdom.

I always review every position. This is just one of many - Trump told reporters when asked about the sovereignty of the islands.

At the same time, Trump did not say whether this review would lead to a change in the U.S. position on sovereignty over the archipelago. Since 1982, Washington has generally supported neither side in this issue.

Argentina, led by Trump ally Javier Milei, has also claimed sovereignty over the islands. A potential shift in the U.S. position was included among a number of options considered by the Pentagon earlier this year to put pressure on NATO allies that, in its view, had not supported U.S. military operations in the war with Iran - the post says.

We remind you

The U.S. declared neutrality regarding the Falkland Islands amid disputes between Argentina and Britain. Spanish Prime Minister Sánchez emphasized Madrid’s reliability as a NATO member despite Trump’s threats.