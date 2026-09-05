Trump may "give" the Falkland Islands to Argentina to punish Britain over Iran; the Argentine president has already made demands

Argentine President Javier Milei has once again forcefully asserted his country’s claims to the Falkland Islands after U.S. President Donald Trump allowed for a review of the American position on the disputed territory. An expert believes that Trump may thus be putting pressure on Britain over its insufficient, in Washington’s view, support in the war against Iran, Yle reports, writes UNN.

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Milei said that the Falkland, or Malvinas, Islands, as they are called in Argentina, belong to his country "by history and law." In addition, he announced the acceleration of sanctions against foreign oil companies operating near the islands without Buenos Aires’ permission.

The impetus for the renewed activity surrounding Argentina’s claims came from Trump’s remarks. Responding to journalists’ questions about a possible review of the U.S. position on the Falklands, the American president said that he was "reviewing every position" and that this issue was one of many.

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Milei attached considerably greater significance to these remarks, saying that Washington was reviewing its "historical position" regarding the islands.

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Teivo Teivainen, a professor of world politics at the University of Helsinki, links the possible change in Washington’s position to the war against Iran. According to him, the United States is dissatisfied that Britain has not provided it with sufficient support.

Back in April, Reuters reported on an internal Pentagon email that mentioned, among possible measures against London over disagreements concerning Iran, reviewing the American position on British sovereignty over the Falklands.

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At the same time, Trump has not yet stated that the United States will support transferring the islands to Argentina. Washington traditionally recognizes de facto British administration of the Falklands but does not take sides in the dispute over sovereignty.

Britain has already responded to the new claims. British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said that London’s position remained "unwavering" and that the islands would remain British in accordance with the wishes of their inhabitants.

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According to Teivainen’s assessment, the Argentine president is also using the territorial dispute in domestic politics. The return of the Falkland Islands enjoys broad support among Argentines with different political views, while in 2027 Milei plans to seek a second presidential term.

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Argentina and Britain have already fought over the islands, in 1982. At the time, Argentine forces seized the archipelago, but Britain regained control after a war that lasted more than two months.

The dispute also has an economic dimension. The Sea Lion oil field is located near the Falklands, with reserves estimated at approximately 1.7 billion barrels. Companies plan to begin production there within two years, while Milei says Argentina cannot allow this.

Trump is reviewing the U.S. position on the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands