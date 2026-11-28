80-year-old Errol Musk, the father of Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, said that his strict parenting helped his sons achieve financial success. In a recent interview with a Swedish publication, he acknowledged that he lectured the children for hours but does not consider this abusive treatment. In his view, it was precisely this parenting strategy that helped Elon and his brother Kimbal become billionaires, reports UNN, citing Bild.

"I talked to them for hours — sometimes for four hours straight. That is what he (Kimbal) calls psychological torture. The result of this ‘psychological torture’ is that today they are billionaires. One of them is among the richest people in history," Errol said.

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Elon Musk and his brother had previously accused their father of psychological abuse. Elon compared him to Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: according to him, he learned a great deal from his father, but his father also did things that were difficult to imagine. In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, the entrepreneur called him a terrible person.

Errol Musk, however, claims that he has a perfect relationship with both sons. According to him, they help him when necessary, and he sometimes gives them advice. At the same time, he describes their communication as extremely limited: half the time they do not speak at all, while the rest of the time their exchanges are reduced to the words "yes," "no," and "okay."

Elon Musk suddenly broke up with the mother of four of his children after more than five years together

The relationship between father and son also became strained after Errol had children with his former stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout. According to Elon Musk’s biography, this story was one of the reasons why the entrepreneur refused to communicate with his father for a long time.