Photograph: Abir Sultan/EPA

On Saturday, Israel’s acting prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, offered his main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, a rotating premiership. Under the proposal, Eisenkot would take office first; he is expected to announce the formation of a new government in the coming days, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

In a social media post in which he proposed creating a national unity government, Netanyahu said: "My responsibility as a leader requires me to set everything aside… and agree to Gadi Eisenkot becoming prime minister first, while I serve as deputy prime minister on a rotating basis at the beginning of the term."

The proposal came the day after Eisenkot promised to announce the formation of a new Israeli government by the official deadline of December 6, without making use of the option to extend this period by 14 days.

He is expected to form a coalition with parties opposed to Netanyahu, although his centrist Yashar party has also held talks with Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party.

However, on Friday, Eisenkot accused Likud of delaying coalition talks in order to provoke new elections.

"The Likud party… has shown no willingness to compromise and for two weeks has refused to put forward even one concrete proposal," Eisenkot said.

Divisions have emerged within his broad political camp over whether to form alliances with ultra-Orthodox parties or lists representing mainly the Arab population, or instead to form a national unity government together with Likud.

Netanyahu’s opponents reacted skeptically to his proposal for a rotating premiership.

The formation of Israel’s new government has reached an impasse – Netanyahu is accused of dragging out the negotiations

Yousef Jabareen, leader of the United List (a predominantly Arab political alliance), which is expected to support a government led by Eisenkot without joining it, wrote: "The democratic majority has decided: this government, stained by blood and negligence, must go. It is time to fulfill the shared will of the entire society — both Jews and Arabs — and remove Netanyahu this week."

Former prime minister Yair Lapid, co-chair of the centrist Beyahad ("Together") party, wrote: "Netanyahu’s proposal is yet another obvious manipulation by a man who constantly resorts to deception, has cheated every one of his partners and violated every agreement he has made." Eisenkot’s Yashar party has so far concluded coalition agreements with the center-left Democrats party and the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party.

Together, they have 36 lawmakers — far fewer than the 61 seats needed to secure a majority in Israel’s 120-seat parliament.

Israeli media report that on Saturday Mansour Abbas, leader of the Arab-Israeli Ra’am party, is likely to recognize Hamas as a "terrorist organization." This move could pave the way for his party to join a potential coalition led by Eisenkot.

However, some of Eisenkot’s allies opposed relying on the support of lists based mainly on the Arab population, which achieved unprecedented success in the elections.

Meanwhile, Britain, France and six other countries issued a joint statement on Saturday calling for the postponed Palestinian parliamentary elections to be held during the first three months of 2027.

The vote is "necessary" for "democratic renewal" in the Palestinian territories and "inseparable from preserving the two-state solution, to which we firmly reaffirm our commitment," the statement said.

The other countries that joined the statement were Canada, Australia, Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway and Poland.

Last month, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas postponed the parliamentary elections until September next year.

The first parliamentary elections since 2006, whose holding had been urged by the international community, were scheduled for November 28, while presidential elections were expected in early 2027.

"Twenty years after the last nationwide elections in Palestine," Palestinians are still being denied "the right to democratically express their will through the ballot box," the eight countries said.

"Holding free and transparent elections is essential to preserving the democratic principles that must remain the foundation of Palestinian institutions."

The ministers also warned that further support for the Palestinian National Authority must be accompanied by commitments to reforms and democratic renewal. In October, Abbas’s office explained the delay by citing "obstacles caused by Israeli measures… as well as the need to create appropriate political and security conditions, as well as conditions on the ground."

Israel, which held its own elections at the end of last month, rejected any responsibility for the delay.