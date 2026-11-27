The leader of the Israeli Yashar party, Gadi Eisenkot, who is leading talks on forming a new government, accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his caretaker cabinet of delaying the negotiating process. AFP reports, according to UNN.

Details

Eisenkot's center-right party has already reached agreements with 2 political forces, but their support is insufficient to form a parliamentary majority.

Eisenkot also held talks with Netanyahu's Likud party on the possibility of forming a national unity government, but a final agreement has not yet been reached.

Political uncertainty in Israel persists following the October parliamentary elections, in which none of the political blocs won a majority.

How much time remains to form the government

Eisenkot must form a new government by December 6. At the same time, the deadline may be extended by another 2 weeks.

Until a new cabinet is formed, Netanyahu's government continues to perform its duties in a caretaker capacity.

Eisenkot's party reached a new agreement for an Israeli government without Netanyahu