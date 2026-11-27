The formation of Israel’s new government has reached an impasse – Netanyahu is accused of dragging out the negotiations
Kyiv • UNN
Gadi Eisenkot accused Netanyahu of dragging out negotiations on the governing coalition. The deadline for forming the cabinet is December 6.
The leader of the Israeli Yashar party, Gadi Eisenkot, who is leading talks on forming a new government, accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his caretaker cabinet of delaying the negotiating process. AFP reports, according to UNN.
Details
Eisenkot's center-right party has already reached agreements with 2 political forces, but their support is insufficient to form a parliamentary majority.
Eisenkot also held talks with Netanyahu's Likud party on the possibility of forming a national unity government, but a final agreement has not yet been reached.
Political uncertainty in Israel persists following the October parliamentary elections, in which none of the political blocs won a majority.
How much time remains to form the government
Eisenkot must form a new government by December 6. At the same time, the deadline may be extended by another 2 weeks.
Until a new cabinet is formed, Netanyahu's government continues to perform its duties in a caretaker capacity.
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