The "Yashar" party led by former military commander Gadi Eisenkot has reached a preliminary coalition agreement with the opposition "Democrats" party. The agreement is intended to accelerate the formation of a new Israeli government that will replace Benjamin Netanyahu’s current government. dpa reports on the agreement between the political forces, writes UNN.

Details

Yair Golan, leader of the "Democrats" party, wrote on the social network X that the agreement creates the conditions for ending Netanyahu’s tenure as speaker of the Knesset. He recalled that his political force had promised voters to change the old government and protect democracy, so he intends to fulfill that promise.

If a new government is formed, a representative of the "Democrats" may receive the post of national security minister. The position is currently held by Itamar Ben-Gvir, a representative of far-right forces, who has already criticized the possible appointment.

Earlier, on November 24, Eisenkot also made public a coalition agreement with the opposition party "Yisrael Beiteinu".

Recall

President of Israel Isaac Herzog tasked Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government after the parliamentary elections in October. At that time, none of the political blocs—either the opposition or Netanyahu’s bloc—won the necessary majority.

Therefore, Gadi Eisenkot has until December 6 to form a government. If necessary, this period may be extended by another 14 days.