Ukraine must not withdraw its troops from the non-occupied part of Donbas as part of peace negotiations. This was stated in an interview with The Washington Post by the commander of the Third Army Corps, Brigadier General Andriy Biletskyi, reports UNN.

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At the same time, according to him, if Ukraine's counteroffensive operations continue, Russia may agree to a halt along the front line.

This would be a complete collapse for the president — he understands this perfectly well — for the government and for Ukrainians' self-perception. ... If we retreat, simply abandoning people and land to their fate, it will become a moral breaking point for the entire nation. Ukraine cannot agree to surrender Donbas — Biletskyi said.

He stressed that the "most realistic proposal" would be to freeze the war along the current front line.

"When, in five or six months, it becomes obvious that Russia has not only failed to come closer to establishing full control over Donbas, but is also losing ground, it will be possible to seriously consider a halt along the front line. ... We must force the Russians to realize that their goal, which they have already narrowed, is unattainable," the general concluded.

We remind you

The Kyiv City Council awarded Brigadier General Andriy Biletskyi the title of "Honorary Citizen of the City of Kyiv."

"They abandoned their positions and left their equipment behind." Biletskyi's Third Corps paralyzed Russia's elite Rubicon unit