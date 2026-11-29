The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia during the night of Sunday, November 29. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, one woman was killed and two more people were injured as a result of the strikes.

Among them was a child who was rescued from under the rubble. The consequences of the attack are being established - Semikin stated.

In turn, Ivan Fedorov, co-chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Region Defense Council, clarified that Russian guided aerial bombs destroyed houses in the private sector and damaged apartment buildings and non-residential structures.

A 14-year-old girl was rescued from under the rubble. She is currently under doctors’ supervision - Fedorov said.

We remind you

On November 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia is already completing preparations for a new massive strike against Ukraine.

Those killed in Kharkiv, a strike in Kyiv, and 18 wounded in the Zaporizhzhia region – the aftermath of Russia’s overnight attacks