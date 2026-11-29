Ukraine’s long-range strike campaign has reached territory more than 2,400 km from Ukraine and at least five seas. The New York Times writes, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Kyiv is expanding the scale and range of strikes against Russian oil refineries, military-industrial facilities and ships in order to disrupt the logistical and production chains supplying Russia’s war machine with fuel, weapons and financing, and to weaken Moscow’s ability to wage war.

40 Russian oil and military-industrial facilities were attacked over a period of 50 days, including a fuel terminal on the coast of the White Sea in the Arctic and a missile-fuel production plant deep in Siberia. A Russian military cargo ship caught fire in the Baltic Sea. A warship sank off the coast of Libya - the article says.

The publication points out that despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s demands to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries, Ukraine continues this campaign.

"Kyiv’s expanding reach is driven by the rapid growth of its domestic defense industry. These capabilities have evolved from upgrading commercial drones to developing jet-powered strike systems and heavy cruise missiles. ... These efforts are aimed at maintaining Ukraine’s ability to carry out deep strikes regardless of political changes in Washington," the publication concludes.

We remind you

The day before, the Defense Forces struck russia’s export heart — the Urals hub in Samara, the "Nurlino" station in Bashkortostan, and an oil refinery in the Rostov region.

Due to Ukrainian strikes, oil refining in Russia has fallen to its lowest level in more than 20 years, Bloomberg reports