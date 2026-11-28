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An earthquake measuring magnitude 5 struck the Manhattan Beach area of California on Saturday morning. No injuries or damage had been reported so far. The Guardian reports this, citing the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), according to UNN.

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The Los Angeles Fire Department shifted into earthquake preparedness mode, dispatching personnel from 106 local fire stations to inspect infrastructure for damage. No injuries or structural damage were reported, according to a department alert.

The city of Manhattan Beach urged residents to be prepared for aftershocks, which may occur minutes, hours, and sometimes days after an earthquake. The city said on social media that there was no tsunami threat at that time.

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The USGS reported two aftershocks in Manhattan Beach and four other earthquakes in neighboring Hermosa Beach, which were likely part of an earthquake swarm. A swarm occurs when several earthquakes are observed in a small area.

"Aftershocks are expected to continue over the next several days or weeks," the California Geological Survey said in a social media post, confirming the aftershocks.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the earthquake was felt throughout the city, but there were no reports of significant damage. The Los Angeles Fire Department was in "earthquake mode to assess potential impacts across the city," Bass said.

Shortly afterward, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported no injuries or structural damage and announced the end of earthquake mode.