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A magnitude 5.6 earthquake near Guatemala was felt in neighboring countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake occurred off the coast of Guatemala. The tremors were felt in El Salvador, Nicaragua, and the country's capital.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake near Guatemala was felt in neighboring countries

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck off the coast of Guatemala on Tuesday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported this. The tremors were felt in buildings in the country's capital, Guatemala City. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Local authorities initially reported no significant damage or casualties. According to the USGS, the earthquake's epicenter was located 43 km south of the coastal city of Puerto San José, while the focus was at a depth of 35 km.

The Guatemalan government urged citizens to remain calm and follow the authorities' recommendations.

The earthquake was also felt in neighboring El Salvador, where officials said there was no tsunami threat, as well as in Nicaragua.

Powerful tremors resembling an earthquake have been reported in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro and Vinnytsia; what is known10.11.26, 00:51 • 23726 views

Olga Rozgon

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