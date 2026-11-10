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Powerful tremors resembling an earthquake have been reported in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro and Vinnytsia; what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Residents of Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro and Vinnytsia reported tremors and sounds resembling explosions. There is currently no official explanation.

Powerful tremors resembling an earthquake have been reported in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro and Vinnytsia; what is known

Residents of Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, and Vinnytsia report unusual tremors and loud sounds that resembled explosions or an earthquake. According to eyewitnesses, doors opened and ceilings crumbled in some buildings. Local Telegram channels report this, writes UNN.

Details

According to local residents, the tremors were particularly strong in Vinnytsia. People say they woke up to the sudden shaking of buildings, while small children became frightened and started crying.

Some eyewitnesses claim that doors in their homes opened on their own due to the vibration and that ceilings crumbled. At the same time, other residents of these cities say they did not feel any tremors at all.

What could have caused the tremors

It is currently not known for certain what exactly caused the unusual phenomena or whether the reports from different cities are connected.

There has so far been no official confirmation of an earthquake or explanation of the origin of the tremors. The information is being уточнена.

Earthquake registered in Poltava region30.10.26, 09:15 • 5466 views

Stepan Haftko

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