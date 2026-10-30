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Earthquake registered in Poltava region 30 October 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

A barely perceptible magnitude 3.2 earthquake was recorded at a depth of 8 km in the Machukhivka community. The previous one occurred on September 22.

Earthquake registered in Poltava region

An earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale occurred in Poltava Oblast. The State Space Agency’s Main Center for Special Monitoring reported this on October 30, UNN writes.

On October 30, 2026, the Main Center for Special Monitoring registered an earthquake originating in the territory of Machukhivska Territorial Community, Poltava District, Poltava Oblast, measuring 3.2 (on the Richter scale), at a depth of 8 km

- the agency reported.

According to the earthquake classification, it is classified as barely perceptible. 

Update

Previously, an earthquake measuring 2.5 originating in Poltava Oblast was recorded on September 22.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWeather and environment
Poltava Oblast