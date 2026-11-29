Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not know how to end the war against Ukraine, while an attempt to seize another 6,000 sq km of Ukrainian territory could cost Russia a million people. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Al Jazeera, UNN writes.

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According to the head of state, Ukraine is ready for a cessation of hostilities along the current line of contact, but will not agree to the legal recognition of the occupied territories as Russian. Zelenskyy stressed that Donbas is not only territory for Ukraine, but also important defensive lines that were created to protect people.

The President also noted that Washington seeks to end the war and has leverage over Putin. In his conviction, the role of the United States should not be limited to dialogue with the Russian dictator, and this influence must be used to end the war.

The threat of Russian aggression extends beyond Ukraine

Zelenskyy stressed that Europe continues to actively support Ukraine despite hybrid attacks by Russia. According to the President, such attacks have already affected 10–15 NATO countries.

The head of state also suggested that after the end of the war against Ukraine, Russia may deploy its servicemen in armed conflicts in Africa and Asia.

Zelenskyy discussed the supply of air defense missiles and the situation in the energy sector with officials