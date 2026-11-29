Spain has launched an investigation into a possible violation by the Telegram messenger of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) following the publication of a message criticizing the government of Pedro Sánchez. Telegram founder Pavel Durov stated this on his channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to Durov, the Spanish regulator believes that a warning issued to messenger users in February may have violated European legislation on the protection of personal data.

If the goal was to silence us, expect disappointment. The GDPR protects privacy, not politicians from criticism – the Telegram founder said.

What caused Durov’s conflict with the Spanish government

In February, Durov accused the Sánchez government of promoting new rules that, in his view, threaten the freedom of internet users.

Among these initiatives, he mentioned banning teenagers under the age of 16 from using social media, introducing personal liability for the heads of digital platforms, and criminalizing the algorithmic promotion of content.

The message from Durov contains no details of the investigation or the Spanish regulator’s official position.

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