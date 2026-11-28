The Telegram social network warned iPhone owners about the threat of mass hacking due to an outdated version of iOS. Telegram founder Pavel Durov wrote about this on social media on November 28, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of November 28, Telegram sent iPhone users a mass notification urging them to update their operating system.

"Your version of iOS is outdated and contains security vulnerabilities that put your data and accounts at risk," the Telegram notification said.

Not all users received the corresponding notifications.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov posted a screenshot of such a notification, adding that iPhone users are being hacked en masse.

"If your iOS is even slightly outdated, all your data is at risk. Simply opening a website may be enough for you to be hacked," Durov wrote.

Recall

1Password, one of the world's largest password-storage services, suffered a hacker attack, as a result of which attackers gained access to some of the customers' personal data.