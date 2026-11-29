Spain recorded a record turnout in the snap parliamentary elections, which could bring an end to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s eight-year rule and bring the far right to power. Politico reports this, citing Spain’s Ministry of the Interior, UNN writes.

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As of 2:00 p.m. local time, 45.7% of registered voters had cast their ballots—the highest figure recorded at this point since democracy was restored in the country. In the 2023 elections, turnout was 40.48%, while the previous record of 42% was recorded in 1993.

Nearly 39 million Spaniards are eligible to vote. Citizens are electing the composition of parliament, which will determine the formation of the new government and the appointment of the prime minister.

Most polls forecast a victory for Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s center-right People’s Party; however, it will likely need the support of Santiago Abascal’s far-right Vox party to form a majority. Such an alliance could bring ultranationalists into the national government for the first time since the end of Francisco Franco’s dictatorship. At the same time, Sánchez is counting on the high turnout to help the Socialists retain power.

What a change of power in Spain could mean for Ukraine

As the EPIK think tank notes, the People’s Party, like Sánchez’s Socialists, supports continuing military, financial, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, as well as maintaining sanctions against Russia.

Spain will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth 437 million euros

At the same time, Vox’s position is less clear-cut. The party’s election manifesto contains no mentions of Ukraine, and in February 2026 its representatives in the European Parliament abstained during a vote on a resolution concerning the continuation of military and financial support for Kyiv. Therefore, Madrid’s future policy toward Ukraine may depend on the far right’s influence on the future government.

In March 2026, Sánchez’s government pledged to provide Ukraine with €1 billion in military aid over the course of a year. Including this commitment, the total volume of Spain’s military support from 2022 to 2026 will amount to €3.795 billion.

A Russian lawmaker complained that Ukrainians had occupied his apartment in Spain, and that he had been paying their utility bills for three years