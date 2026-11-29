Photo: Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

During the night of November 29, operators of long-range drones from the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine struck one of the important enterprises of the defense-industrial complex of the aggressor state of Russia — "KuibyshevAzot." This was reported by the press center of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian military facility that was hit is one of the aggressor’s largest chemical industry enterprises, producing raw components for explosives and ammunition, as well as high-viscosity polyamides for the missile industry. Numerous explosions and a large-scale fire were recorded on the enterprise’s premises — the DIU statement said.

Additionally

The enterprise was built in the 1960s. It produces caprolactam, polyamide-6, technical fiber, ammonium nitrate, urea, ammonium sulfate, ammonia, and weak nitric acid.

The Russian authorities have not officially confirmed that the plant was hit, while the governor of the Samara region reported a drone attack on industrial enterprises in the region.

We remind you

On Saturday the 28th, as well as during the night into Sunday the 29th of November, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continued striking the logistics of Russian troops. Three fuel tankers were hit in the Bryansk region, while warehouses containing materiel were damaged near Makiivka and Katerynivka.