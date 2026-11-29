On Sunday, November 29, variable cloudiness is expected across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, precipitation is generally not expected, with only light snow and rain in some parts of Crimea.

Fog in some areas of the Carpathians in the morning. In most western and central regions, icy conditions are expected on some roads. Winds will be predominantly northeasterly, 5–12 m/s; in the south of the country, gusts will reach 15–20 m/s, and in Crimea and the Sea of Azov region, up to 22 m/s. Temperatures will be 0–5° below zero, 1–3° above zero in Zakarpattia and the extreme south of the country; 3–8° below zero in the Carpathians - the statement said.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy on Sunday, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will range from -4° to -1°.

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