Germany has criticized the government’s warnings regarding Ukrainian attacks on Russian vessels. Berlin fears an escalation of the war and its spread to international trade routes. This is reported by Der Spiegel, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information available, Ukraine sank a Russian corvette off the coast of Libya, while a Russian transport vessel caught fire in the Baltic Sea. The German government and parts of the coalition "are watching with concern the possible spread of the war to trade routes."

The attack came out of nowhere and struck a Russian warship near the pier. Later, satellite images showed the burning, partially submerged corvette "Mercury" in Benghazi, Libya. The spectacular operation, during which the ship was attacked by Ukrainian naval drones on November 22, took place more than 1,500 kilometers from Ukraine’s Black Sea coast. The military strike, which killed two Libyan soldiers, sparked international outrage. The rulers of eastern Libya protested, as did Italy, which claimed that Ukraine had not informed it in advance. France, however, declared the attack lawful - the publication writes.

At the same time, according to the publication, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on these actions in an interview with the BBC, noting that the Ukrainian armed forces never carry out attacks without prior coordination with partner countries.

In Berlin government circles, all this raises questions about whether the war could reach German shores as well. After all, Russian warships have repeatedly been spotted sailing near the German island of Fehmarn; the "Admiral Grigorovich" is currently based there. German and Danish warships are monitoring the Russian frigate. The German government has long feared a scenario in which Ukraine could intensify its war against Russia and spread it to the Baltic Sea, the publication writes.

Expanding the combat zone to the Baltic Sea carries an unforeseeable risk of escalation of the war - German security sources report.

According to the publication, in recent weeks the German government has urged the Ukrainian side to exercise restraint at various levels. In addition, according to available information, foreign policy experts from the governing coalition are also following the issue with concern, "not least in light of recent polls indicating declining public support in Germany for aid to Kyiv."

We support Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s war of aggression. However, military operations in the Baltic Sea region require particular caution; the security of coastal states and freedom of navigation must be guaranteed. We must prevent the geographical expansion of the war and intensify diplomatic efforts to end it - said Adis Ahmetovic, the SPD’s spokesperson for foreign policy in the Bundestag, in a comment to Der Spiegel.

As a reminder

The Bundestag approved the 2027 budget, including €11.61 billion in aid to Ukraine. Germany’s defense spending will reach nearly €140 billion.