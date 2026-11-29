A new feature has become available in the "Social Protection of the Ministry of Internal Affairs" mobile application, allowing users to submit an online request for a consultation with a doctor at the State Institution "Main Medical Clinical Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine." The MIA Communications Department reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the service is available to male and female veterans discharged from service due to sustaining an injury or being released from captivity as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine during the full-scale war:

military personnel of the National Guard of Ukraine;

military personnel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine;

members of the rank-and-file and commanding staff of the Civil Protection Service;

police officers.

It is indicated that the option to submit a request for a doctor's consultation also remains available through the victim's account in the "Social Protection" section of the "Single Window for Citizens" portal on the official website of the MIA.

Reminder

The Ministry of Defense explained how to restore lost or damaged combatant and officer certificates. No fine is предусмотрed for losing a combatant certificate.

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