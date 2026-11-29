In Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi, tens of thousands of people took part in a pro-European rally on the second anniversary of the country’s suspension of European integration. This was reported by Interpressnews, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that activists and opposition supporters headed in two columns toward Freedom Square.

Participants in the rally unfurled giant Georgian and European Union flags at the scene - the statement said.

It is indicated that two years ago, the Georgian Dream government announced that it would postpone the issue of starting negotiations on joining the EU until the end of 2028.

Despite harsh crackdowns, arrests, and tighter legislation, protests have continued daily for two years. Demonstrators are demanding the release of political prisoners, new parliamentary elections, the repeal of repressive laws, and the country’s return to a Euro-Atlantic course.

To remind you

In October, a large-scale rally against the policies of the ruling Georgian Dream party took place in Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi. The protests began amid the country’s Constitutional Court considering a lawsuit seeking to ban five opposition parties.

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